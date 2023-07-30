Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $6.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

