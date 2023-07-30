Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Tops $1,492.10 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00006438 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $1,492.10 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

