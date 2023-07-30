Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 951,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.