Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $188,601. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 98,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $401.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.15. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.04.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

