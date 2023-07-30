Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology
In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $188,601. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 98,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $401.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.15. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.04.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cullinan Oncology
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.