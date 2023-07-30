Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

CW opened at $190.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $194.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

