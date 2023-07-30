CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
CV Price Performance
CVHL stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About CV
