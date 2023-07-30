CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 254,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

