Cypress Capital Group Acquires 401 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 72.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

About Robert Half International

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.