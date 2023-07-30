Cypress Capital Group Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.