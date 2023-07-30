Cypress Capital Group Purchases Shares of 1,305 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

