Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after acquiring an additional 205,919 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 247,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

