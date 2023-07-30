DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

