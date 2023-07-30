DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.