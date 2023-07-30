DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Veritex Trading Up 3.0 %

Veritex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.42 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,558 shares of company stock worth $62,929 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritex by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,526 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Veritex by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

