Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $44.45 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680,741 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for about 3.3% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 1.09% of Focus Financial Partners worth $44,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,557,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,812,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,256,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 113,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,187. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.