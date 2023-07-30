Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.27.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.06. The stock had a trading volume of 965,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,032. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.24 and its 200-day moving average is $465.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

