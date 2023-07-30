DEI (DEI) Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $55.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00322955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

