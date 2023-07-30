Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

