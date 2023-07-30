Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

