Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $738.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.12 and a 200 day moving average of $690.87.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

