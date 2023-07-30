Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DECA remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

