Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

