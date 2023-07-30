Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $55.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,225.02. The company had a trading volume of 447,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,208.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

