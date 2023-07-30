Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $80.08. 67,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,671. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.