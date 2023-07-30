Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. 957,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

