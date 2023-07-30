Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

