Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
