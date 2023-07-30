Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $331.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $221.03 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

