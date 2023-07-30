Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Raised by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. 308,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

