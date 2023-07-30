Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 658,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,506. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.