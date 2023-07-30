DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,930 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,675. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

