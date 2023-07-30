Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.60 and traded as high as C$5.97. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 10,809 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.