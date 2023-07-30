DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Handelsbanken began coverage on DSV A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DSV A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

