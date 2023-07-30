Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in July

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 45,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

