Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 1,633,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 531,252 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,115,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 372,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.