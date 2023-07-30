Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $230.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $182.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.02. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

