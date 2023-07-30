Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.