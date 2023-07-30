Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $354.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,670. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.06 and a 200-day moving average of $336.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

