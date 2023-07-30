Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 192,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.35.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

