Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

