Edge Capital Group LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 1,319,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

