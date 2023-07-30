Edge Capital Group LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 214.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.
Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. 3,446,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
