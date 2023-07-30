Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

