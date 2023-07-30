EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.66. 749,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

