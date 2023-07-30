EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 1,584,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

