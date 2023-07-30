EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.98 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.51. 1,203,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,793. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

