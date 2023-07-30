EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.39. 692,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,284. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.28 and a 200 day moving average of $496.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

