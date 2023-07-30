EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $797.36. The stock had a trading volume of 393,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $769.17 and its 200-day moving average is $731.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.