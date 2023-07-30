EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,528,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,300. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.