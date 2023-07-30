EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

