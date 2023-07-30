EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,135 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day moving average of $373.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

