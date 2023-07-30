EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 4,466 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 170,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,737 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,089.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. 5,271,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,808. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.